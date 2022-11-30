Math suggests Kevin McCarthy faces 'a humiliating and potentially career-ending defeat': report
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Photo from Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) dream of becoming House Speaker appears to be in serious jeopardy.

Axios reports that McCarthy faces a daunting mathematical challenge to becoming Speaker, as there are already three Republicans who are hard "no" votes against him, meaning he essentially has to have the support of every other Republican in his caucus to prevail.

"McCarthy is at risk of a humiliating and potentially career-ending defeat with just five weeks until the Jan. 3 speaker election, as several members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus are still publicly vowing to deny him crucial votes," the report notes. "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), one of his key allies in the Freedom Caucus, estimated that privately there 'could be as many as 10' no votes."

If there really are 10 "no" votes, that would essentially doomed McCarthy's bid to be House Speaker.

READ MORE: The likelihood Trump's national security adviser 'made up his testimony is low': expert

However, Axios also reports that McCarthy is working overtime to twist arms and line up support ahead of the January 3 Speaker election.

"McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday he won’t drop out if he fails on the first vote, promising a floor fight even if the process goes into multiple ballots," the publication writes.

SmartNews