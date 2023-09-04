Here’s how impeaching Joe Biden could backfire against Republicans: report

All signs suggest Republican lawmakers are readying to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, but the probe could backfire on the GOP, Politico reports.

The pursuit of an impeachment inquiry against Biden is among GOP House members’ top priorities, USA Today reports, noting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during a recent interview called the prospect of an inquiry Biden impeachment inquiry “a natural step forward.”

“It is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said during an Aug. 27 appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

McCarthy said an inquiry would provide “Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need.”

A Democrat close to the Biden campaign told Politico Republicans may be motivated by the desire to exact “political revenge.”

“Republicans tried a lot of these hits in 2020 and they failed,” the Democrat said.

“But in a bid for [Donald] Trump’s 2024 campaign and to exact political revenge, these same Republicans are peddling the same debunked conspiracy theories that have been talked about for about five years. They have been investigated over and over. They have failed to uncover any evidence of wrongdoing by the president and Americans see right through it.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who led the 1998 impeachment of ex-President Bill Clinton that led to a disastrous midterm election for the GOP, said Republicans will need to convince the American public that Biden was involved in wrongdoing that can proven.

“My first advice is to go slow and be careful and keep unveiling more and more examples of corruption,” Gingrich said. “And I say that partly because I think when we did the Clinton impeachment where I think we were we were totally correct in that he clearly had committed a felony, he committed perjury … because we failed to totally convince the American people, we were not able to get the Senate to have a serious trial.”

