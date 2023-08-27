Kevin McCarthy: Biden impeachment inquiry is a 'natural step forward'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday said that an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden was a "natural step forward."

During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo urged McCarthy to pursue an impeachment inquiry.

"Well, Maria, first, you've got to understand only because Republicans took the majority have we found out what President Biden told us when he was running for office is not true," McCarthy replied. "We now found out as he was a sitting vice president, the family created 20 shell companies. They received 16 of 17 payments from Romania while he was vice president. We now found that the money would flow to nine family members."

"So if you look at all the information we've been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry," he added.

McCarthy accused the Biden administration of a "culture of corruption."

"You've got to get to be able to answer that to the American public," he remarked. "The American public deserves an answer."

The Speaker has not been able to point to any payments to Biden.

