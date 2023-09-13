Kevin McCarthy 'hyped' Hunter Biden dirt at GOP conference meeting – but offered 'nothing new': report

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday morning spent time justifying an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden to members of his conference, although sources tell Politico's Olivia Beavers that he presented no new evidence against the president.
"Speaker McCarthy in conference ticking through what House Rs say they have found on Hunter Biden," reported Beavers on her Twitter account. “'Hyping' it up as one source put it... Nothing new, they said. Talking about shell companies, etc, that we have heard from House GoP oversight."
Multiple Republicans, including House Freedom Caucus stalwart Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), have expressed skepticism about moving ahead on impeachment without any direct evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden.
While Republicans have uncovered many unsavory actions by President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, they have yet to find any proof that Biden either benefited directly from his son's financial dealings or that he altered government policy in order to benefit his son.
According to Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, McCarthy told his conference that launching the inquiry would allow them to gather more evidence and generally make them "stronger" as they "seek to get answers."