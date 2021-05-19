Investigators can make Kevin McCarthy squeal on Trump during testimony -- here's how: CNN legal analyst

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) this week came out against the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th MAGA riots -- and there's speculation that he's particularly opposed to it because he doesn't want to be called as a witness.

CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers on Wednesday gave tips to investigators for getting a reluctant witness such as McCarthy to admit under oath what former President Donald Trump told him during the riots.

They key to successfully getting McCarthy to talk, said Rodgers, was limiting his ability to weasel out of questions by changing the subject.

"Only ask yes or no questions, only leading questions," she said. "You want to structure the question for the witness and ask him to confirm or deny. So it's not, 'Why did you call Donald Trump on January 6th,' it's 'You called to ask for his help in stopping this insurrection, didn't you?'"

Investigators should also do a lot of homework before questioning McCarthy by getting other witnesses who saw his interactions with Trump to testify, as well as pulling his phone records to construct a precise timeline of when he talked with Trump during the riots.

"You have to have all the evidence at the ready to hammer him," she said.

Watch the video below.

