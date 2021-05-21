Conservative attacks Kevin McCarthy: 'If you're looking for adult leadership, look elsewhere'
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Conservative Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis began his Friday piece by saying that even though Democrats "deserve to lose" in 2022, the reality is that life under Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) isn't helping the GOP to any kind of victory.

He attacked President Joe Biden for what he called the "woke anti-Israeli left," ignoring Biden's unfaltering support for Israel at the detriment and frustration of two-state Democrats. But he ultimately settled on McCarthy being in a worse position than Biden 17 months ahead of the next election.

This week, McCarthy threw Rep. John Katko (R-NY) under the bus after he fought for a deal with Democrats for the Jan. 6 Commission. There were still 35 Republicans who refused to join McCarthy's opposition.

"Along the way, McCarthy taught his members that they can't trust him, that — if they band together — they can defeat or defy him (likely with impunity). 'The Hammer,' he is not," wrote Lewis, referring to disgraced former Rep. Tom DeLay (R-TX).

Lewis went on to speculate whether McCarthy could have inside information about former President Donald Trump from Jan. 6.

He explained that if McCarthy intends to be a House speaker, he has to be a political leader, protect his incumbents, influence GOP primary challenges and deliver campaign cash to seats that could be flipped.

"The truth is that McCarthy can't do any of these things," wrote Lewis. "That's because he isn't just a bad leader; he is not a leader at all. He's a follower who Peter Principled his way into having subordinates."

"Look, I work with people I don't get to hire," he quoted McCarthy saying to The New York Times,

"At the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy is a middle-aged middle manager, who can charm, network, and raise money from Republican donors. He has a handsome smile. He wants to be liked and seen as a nice guy. He is just trying to keep his head above water long enough to get that big promotion he's in line for," closed Lewis.

He cited Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) saying, "Kevin is a little like your older brother. He doesn't want to be your parent."

It was a sentiment that Lewis agreed with, noting that McCarthy isn't anyone's "daddy," out to protect them or keep them safe and out of trouble.

"If you're looking for adult leadership, look elsewhere," said Lewis.

Read the full column at the Daily Beast.