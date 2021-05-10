Kevin McCarthy blasted for calling the GOP 'big tent' while canceling Cheney: 'Beatings to continue until morale improves'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was destroyed online by both sides after he tried to claim that the GOP is a "big tent" party and open to all "thoughts" while at the same time shoving Rep. Liz Cheney (R-CA) out of her leadership position.

The House GOP held a vote on Cheney after she and nine other Republicans voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in his final days in office. While Cheney was one of ten members, she's the one who has been singled out over the past several months.

McCarthy even took the same position as Cheney calling out Trump in January for leading his rally crowd to attack the U.S. Capitol.

Ironic McCarthy justifies firing Cheney by evoking free speech & thought.

"We are a big tent party": a tent big enough to include those who believe in the Big Lie that the election was stolen, those willing not to disagree with them, but not anyone calling out the Big Lie. pic.twitter.com/XKxwPTP8OR

— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 10, 2021





"Big tent" unless you acknowledge that Biden was elected and oppose insurrections.



"Embrace free thought and debate" unless you disagree with Trump & McCarthy.



"Our leadership cannot be distracted" from spreading the Big Lie & worshipping the Dear Leader.



Got it!

— LAhiker (@GPhiker) May 10, 2021







