Kevin McCarthy blasted for calling the GOP 'big tent' while canceling Cheney: 'Beatings to continue until morale improves'
MSNBC screenshot

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was destroyed online by both sides after he tried to claim that the GOP is a "big tent" party and open to all "thoughts" while at the same time shoving Rep. Liz Cheney (R-CA) out of her leadership position.

The House GOP held a vote on Cheney after she and nine other Republicans voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in his final days in office. While Cheney was one of ten members, she's the one who has been singled out over the past several months.

McCarthy even took the same position as Cheney calling out Trump in January for leading his rally crowd to attack the U.S. Capitol.

