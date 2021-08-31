Kevin McCarthy openly threatens telecom companies who comply with Capitol riot committee requests
Kevin McCarthy speaking with supporters of President of the United States Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo credit: Gage Skidmore)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday issued a direct threat against telecommunications companies who comply with the House select committee on the January 6th Capitol riots.

The Guardian's Hugo Lowell reports that McCarthy warned telecom companies that a "Republican majority will not forget" if they provide the Capitol riot commission with telephone records of GOP lawmakers who may have spoken with former President Donald Trump during the January 6th riots.

CNN reported last week that the committee sent telecom companies notices asking them to preserve call records involving the Trump White House on January 6th.

"While it remains unclear which members' records the committee is interested in, several Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, have acknowledged speaking to then-President Donald Trump by phone on January 6," CNN wrote. "Democrats have also accused some of their GOP colleagues of interacting with individuals who stormed the US Capitol prior to the attack."

