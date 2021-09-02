Capitol riot commission asked telecom companies to preserve Kevin McCarthy's January 6th phone records: CNN

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) threatened telecom companies this week if they complied with the Capitol riot House select committee's request for phone records -- and now it seems this threat may have been of a more personal nature.

CNN is reporting that McCarthy "is among a group of GOP lawmakers whose phone records are of interest to the select committee," which is probing lawmakers' communications with former President Donald Trump that took place during the deadly riot at the United States Capitol building.

McCarthy earlier this week warned telecom companies that a "Republican majority will not forget" if they provide the Capitol riot commission with telephone records.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of the two Republicans on the committee, said that the committee would not bow to McCarthy's threats.

"We will not be deterred... attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete" Cheney said.