Kevin McCarthy's decision to yank GOPers off the riot committee is now blowing up in his face
Reacting to revelations made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) this weekend, one CNN correspondent claimed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may have made a fatal mistake by not keeping Republicans loyal to him on the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection.

Speaking with host George Stephanopoulos, Cheney revealed that "the Committee has firsthand testimony" about Trump's actions on January 6, 2021.

With CNN's Jamie Gangel first explaining that Cheney's revelation was a warning shot to Trump that White House insiders are turning on him, she later explained to hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar that McCarthy may now be regretting his decision.

"Politico noted that there are some Republicans close to Kevin McCarthy who think he made a tactical mistake by not putting other Republicans besides Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) onto the committee after they said you couldn't have Jim Jordan and Jim Banks -- they may be witnesses here. How much of an impact is that having?" host Berman asked.

"I think it's having a huge impact," Gangel asserted. "Look, Liz Cheney is a Republican. Adam Kinzinger is a Republican. The argument that there isn't -- there are Republican staffers on the committee, there is bipartisan input. If Kevin McCarthy had other Republican members on the committee, he would know what was going on. He does not know that now."

