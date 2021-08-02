Rep. Swalwell catches Kevin McCarthy in misstep over his Jan. 6 accusations

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has spent the better part of the months since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol trying to come up with someone else to blame for the attack.

First, McCarthy put the blame on President Donald Trump. McCarthy even told fellow members during a conference call the week after the attack that it had nothing to do with Antifa. But after a few months, he "evolved" back to the Trump message.

Now his take is that Trump wasn't the only one to blame. He's flailing in his ongoing attempt to avoid any accountability at the ballot box for the GOP in 2022.

But as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) noted, if there were others to blame, why didn't McCarthy call them on Jan. 6 to beg for help?

"Answer me this," Swalwell posed. "If @GOPLeader McCarthy thinks anyone but Trump was responsible for January 6, why is Trump the ONLY person McCarthy contacted to call off the attack? McCarthy didn't call @SpeakerPelosi or Antifa, etc to stop it. He knew then and he knows now."

It's an important question for McCarthy to answer as he continues to tear down the Jan. 6 committee. Members of his caucus are already calling for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to be expelled from the GOP caucus for agreeing to be Republicans on the select committee.

See the tweet below:



