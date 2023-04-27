Kevin McCarthy on Supreme Court ethics: 'I don't have any doubt about Clarence Thomas whatsoever'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy dismissed ethics concerns on Thursday after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was found to have accepted unreported gifts from a wealthy friend.
"There's a question about the credibility of elected officials, but the credibility of the Supreme Court and our legal system is under some question," CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin noted. "Are you concerned about some of the revelations around Justice Thomas and business transactions with Gorsuch and the like? And do you think that they should answer for these things in a public manner?"
McCarthy, however, wasn't interested in holding the justices accountable.
"Look, I think there's disclosure forms that are public, and they can do that," the Speaker remarked. "If there's a correction, just like in any other place, he can put the correction forward."
"But if you're going to be in an office of the Supreme Court, I think you're held to a higher standard," McCarthy added. "So I think you should clarify what you had going, but I don't have any doubt about Clarence Thomas whatsoever."
