GOP's Kevin McCarthy rejects calls for Clarence Thomas to recuse from Jan. 6 cases despite wife's involvement
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) doesn't see any potential for conflict of interest if Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas decides Jan. 6 cases that might involve his wife.

Newly revealed texts show the justice's wife Ginni Thomas discussed plans to overturn Donald Trump's election loss with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and the Republican minority leader dismissed calls for the conservative jurist to recuse himself from other cases that might involve the U.S. Capitol riot.

“No, I think, I think Justice Thomas could make his decisions like he’s made them every other time," McCarthy said. "It’s his decision based upon law. If you spent any time studying this Supreme Court justice, he's one who studies correctly, I mean, from all the way through. If he sees it's not upholding the Constitution he'll rule against it. If it's constitutional, that's what his job should be -- it's him."

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who was seated next to McCarthy at an event hosted by the Congressional Institute, said he agreed.

"Totally," Jordan said.

