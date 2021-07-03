If McCarthy refuses to nominate Jan 6 committee members, it'll blow up in his face: Former GOP lawmaker

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has come out against the Democrats' select committee on the January 6 riot. He has the power to make appointments to the committee, with the approval of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — but it is currently unclear whether he will even dignify the committee by making those appointments.
However, as former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) noted on CNN Friday, things could turn out even worse for Republicans if they nominate no one.
"I think that would be a mistake," said Dent. "If you pick no one, well then the Democrats — and of course, Liz Cheney (R-WY) — they will control the narrative. And I think if they're smart, the Democrats will be smart about this, they'll try to be very fair and balanced in the investigation. Obviously an independent commission would have been preferable. But the attack on the select committee will be that it's a partisan witch hunt. So, it will be incumbent upon the Democrats to be balanced."
"But I think it would be a terrible mistake for the GOP not to be represented on that committee other than Liz Cheney, because if they want to make their arguments, that will be the place to do it," added Dent. "So I do think he has [a tremendous benefit] to appoint people."
