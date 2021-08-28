Kevin McCarthy demolished for trying to 'destabilize' America with Biden attack

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, Kurt Bardella -- a former spokesperson for Republican lawmakers -- launched a furious tirade at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over his comments attacking Joe Biden, with Bardella saying Republicans want to plunge the U.S. into the type of chaos currently gripping Afghanistan.
After watching a clip of McCarthy's press conference where the re Republican leader stated, "This isn't the tested leadership the president promised. It's a picture of weakness and incompetence. If you want to be president of the free world, you have to have the faith, the trust and the confidence of the American public. President Biden lost that yesterday and there will be a day of reckoning," Bardella was asked for comment by host Alex Witt.
"This is completely a party that's made a concerted and dedicated effort to try to undermine democracy and it's just par for the course," Bardella charged. "Republicans have made the calculation that their only path to power is to try to destabilize a free democracy. It's ironic watching everything going on with this hurricane because I remember last time we had a major weather event when Donald Trump was president and he used a Sharpie to draw the path of a hurricane."
"You want to talk about incompetence?" Bardella continued, his voice rising. "How about the guy that told us we should inject ourselves with bleach? How about the guy who presided over half a million American deaths right now in this country because of this deadly disease of COVID that we're still dealing with?"
"Time and again we've seen incompetence, destruction, anti-democratic values, and Republicans had nothing to say about it. So now, for them to try to suggest that Joe Biden fits in that category, is ridiculous," he told the MSNBC host. "I hope Democrats are paying attention, because if Republicans take back Congress, we'll get two more years of trying to impeach Joe Biden, trying to destabilize this country, undermine democracy."
"What's going on in Afghanistan will happen right here in America if Republicans have their way," he concluded.
Watch below:
MSNBC 08 28 2021 12 55 46 youtu.be