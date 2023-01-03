No matter who is speaker, 'extreme MAGA types' now control the House: analyst

According to an analysis by CNN's Ronald Brownstein, whether current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wins his uphill battle to be the Speaker of the Republican-majority House or not, notice has been given by the far-right members of his caucus that they will dictate what goes on the chamber no matter who holds the gavel.

As Brownstein explains, the slim House margin held by Republicans is giving a tiny pro-Trump faction extraordinary power to derail anything that is brought to the floor if it doesn't meet with their approval -- and that includes McCarthy's future.

On Tuesday, McCarthy's strength as a leader will be put to the test as he hopes to have won over enough votes that will not only make him speaker but also put him in line for the presidency after Vice President Kamala Harris should something happen to President Joe Biden.

According to Brownstein, "... even if McCarthy ultimately prevails, the show of strength from the GOP’s conservative vanguard has ensured it enormous leverage in shaping the party’s legislative and investigative agenda. And that could reinforce the image of extremism that hurt Republicans in the midterm election, especially in the key swing states likely to decide the next presidential contest – Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona."

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) echoed that sentiment, explaining, "You’re going to have this group on the far right that is going to continue to push the leadership to go further right on issues.”

Reporting so far has indicated that controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is the main thorn in McCarthy's side and that has one Democratic-aligned political analyst predicting nothing but rancor and chaos for the next two years.

“In some ways, win or lose [for McCarthy] it doesn’t matter,” claimed Leslie Dach of the Congressional Integrity Project.

Dach warned, "I think the die on the next two years has been cast by giving these people the power and the podium. The real show is going to be these empowered, extreme MAGA types. Every day that they are on a committee, every day they are on television, is a bad day for the entire Republican Party.”

You can read more here.

