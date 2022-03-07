Kevin McCarthy brutally fact checked for claiming US should have supplied weapons to Ukraine sooner
Kevin McCarthy on Facebook

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) drew heaps of scorn by criticizing the United States for not doing more to arm Ukrainian forces prior to Russia's invasion.

The California Republican complained that the U.S. was too slow to send arms to Ukraine to fight back against Russian aggression and called on the United States to help arm Taiwan against threats from China.

But other social media users reminded McCarthy he had effectively endorsed Donald Trump's extortion scheme against Ukraine by refusing to impeach him.

As The Washington Post explained: "Trump first approved the sale of $47 million worth of 210 Javelin missiles and 37 launchers to Ukraine in December 2017. Delivered in April the following year, they were not deployed to the front lines of the still-simmering separatist war. Under the terms of the sale, they were kept boxed in a military storage facility far from the front lines, where they were to serve symbolically as a 'strategic deterrent' to Russia."

"In the summer of 2019, Trump froze an additional $400 million in congressionally approved security assistance to Ukraine, an action that later became a centerpiece in his first impeachment," the newspaper noted.








