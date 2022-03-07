Kevin McCarthy brutally fact checked for claiming US should have supplied weapons to Ukraine sooner

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) drew heaps of scorn by criticizing the United States for not doing more to arm Ukrainian forces prior to Russia's invasion.
The California Republican complained that the U.S. was too slow to send arms to Ukraine to fight back against Russian aggression and called on the United States to help arm Taiwan against threats from China.
Just as the United States should have supplied weapons to Ukraine sooner, we should speed up the sale of weapons to Taiwan so they can safeguard their future against China.
But other social media users reminded McCarthy he had effectively endorsed Donald Trump's extortion scheme against Ukraine by refusing to impeach him.
As The Washington Post explained: "Trump first approved the sale of $47 million worth of 210 Javelin missiles and 37 launchers to Ukraine in December 2017. Delivered in April the following year, they were not deployed to the front lines of the still-simmering separatist war. Under the terms of the sale, they were kept boxed in a military storage facility far from the front lines, where they were to serve symbolically as a 'strategic deterrent' to Russia."
"In the summer of 2019, Trump froze an additional $400 million in congressionally approved security assistance to Ukraine, an action that later became a centerpiece in his first impeachment," the newspaper noted.
Donald Trump illegally cut off defensive aid to Ukraine to blackmail President Zelenskyy and McCarthy defended it.https://twitter.com/GOPLeader/status/1500853233388077063\u00a0\u2026
Did you say that to Trump when he withheld the congressionally-authorized military assistance to Ukraine to coerce Zelenskyy to help Trump\u2019s re-election campaign?https://twitter.com/gopleader/status/1500853233388077063\u00a0\u2026
When Trump said that Russia's annexation of Crimea was "so smart," Russia was listening. When Trump held up US military assistance to Ukraine, Russia was watching. When Pompeo said that Americans don't give a f* about Ukraine, Russia loved it. Here we are.https://twitter.com/GOPLeader/status/1500853233388077063?s=20&t=O1VvL3aCcfcNPmgIjAS29w\u00a0\u2026
Remind us how you voted when Trump got impeached for withholding $391 million in military aid to Ukraine so that he could extort Zelenskyy for dirt on Biden.https://twitter.com/gopleader/status/1500853233388077063\u00a0\u2026
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@Brian Tyler Cohen)
1646669187
This is your regular reminder that when Donald Trump withheld military aid for Ukraine to extort President Zelenskyy, Kevin and 99% of Republicans in Congress turned their back on Ukraine and refused to remove Trump from office.
In an interview with CNN's Chris Cillizza, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig expressed dismay at the slow pace of the Justice Department if it is, indeed, investigating Donald Trump and pointed out the most obvious charges the former president could be facing if everything lines up in the courts with regard to evidence.
Speaking with the CNN editor-at-large, Honig suggested that he has his doubts that the DOJ has an open investigation of Trump based on how they have remained silent about the Jan 6th House committee inquiry based upon normal protocols.
"First of all, normally DOJ doesn't wait for or depend on Congress to gather facts. To the contrary, if DOJ is investigating a particular person or a topic, it will ask Congress to stand down and allow DOJ to proceed first; as a prosecutor, you never want some other entity questioning or potentially immunizing your witnesses or your targets," he explained. "The fact that DOJ seemingly has not asked the committee to stand down -- [California] Rep. Adam Schiff has publicly confirmed this -- suggests to me that DOJ is not currently investigating Trump or others around him in a direct, serious way."
Having said that and admitting he could be wrong, Honig suggested Trump faces a slightly more serious threat in Georgia, telling Cillizza, "We could see state charges in Georgia from the Fulton County DA relating to election fraud, though it's far from certain the DA will in fact indict (and the DA has been moving on an inexplicably slow, and suboptimal, timeline)."
Pressed on what other charges could be in store for the former president, the former prosecutor claimed that if the DOJ was "seriously dig in" -- with the caveat that it is "trending towards unlikely" two charges against Trump could stick.
"I see potential charges for obstruction of an official proceeding (here, the counting of electoral votes by Congress) and conspiracy to deprive the United States of a fair election. The focus here would be on the effort to steal the election by fraud and coercion leading up to January 6 -- pressuring local officials, the fake electors scheme, weaponizing DOJ, and pressuring [Vice President] Mike Pence to illegally discard certain electoral votes," he explained before adding the Jan 6th committee is doing its job, but it is at the mercy of Attorney General Merrick Garland's DOJ.
On a more positive note, he pointed out, "The [Jan 6th House] committee already has uncovered an awful lot of remarkably compelling evidence -- testimony from certain key insiders, the Mark Meadows texts, the fake elector certificates, and more. Prosecutors are free to consider and use this evidence (subject to technical rules of evidence) and the more compelling the evidence found by the committee, the more likely we are to see charges."
A conservative leader found fault with how “respect for our nation’s heritage” had been mostly stripped from the textbooks of public schools.
“From kindergarten right through the total school system, it almost seems as if classroom textbooks are designed to negate what philosophies previously had been taught,” the conservative leader lamented. “[M]any textbooks are actually perverting the minds of literally millions of students.”
A teachers organization shot back, saying the underlying motive for some attacks against books has “unquestionably been racial.”
This might sound like a back-and-forth from recent debates over removing books from school classrooms and libraries. Often, critical race theory – an academic framework for understanding racism – has been at the center of these debates. But in reality, both quotes are more than 40 years old.
The second quote comes from a 1981 publication of the National Council of Teachers of English, “The Students’ Right to Read.” The council was one of the major groups opposing Falwell and other conservatives.
The attacks on books in the 1980s bear similarities to the current attacks. Both object to the critical teaching about race and racism, historical as well as contemporary. Both accuse schools of tearing down America and weakening patriotism. Both object to teaching about gender roles, sexual orientation and alternative models of the family. Conservative institutions like the Heritage Foundation have been involved in both periods.
There are also important differences between the two periods. The 1980s bogeyman was secular humanism, because it argued that human beings can define their own morality without the use of religion. Falwell and others claimed that public schools were anti-Christian because they taught students that they didn’t have to use the Bible as a standard for right and wrong. Chaos would result, the Christian fundamentalists asserted, if everyone had to determine their own morality.
In a way reminiscent of the so-called Scopes Monkey Trial in 1925, conservatives objected to the teaching of evolution as a fact, rather than a theory. Instead, they wanted biology textbooks to give equal space to the so-called scientific theory of creationism, which holds that God created the universe.
Critical race theorists took these and other concepts, reinterpreted them and applied them to the American legal system. Scholars in education have done the same in trying to understand education as an institution. After 40-plus years of teaching and writing about race and diversity, I know that it is impossible to accurately discuss American racial conflict without using these concepts. But that’s what many lawmakers would have American educators do.
According to a Pen America report, a nonprofit that advocates for freedom of expression in literature, 156 “educational gag order” bills in 39 states have been introduced since January 2021. Twelve have become law in 10 states, and 113 are pending in 35 states. As of March 2022, at least seven states specifically ban the teaching of critical race theory. “Cumulatively,” says the Pen report, “they represent a national assault on our education system, censoring both what teachers can say and what students may learn.”
Of course, some white students – and other students, too, for that matter – will feel uncomfortable upon learning not only about the history of American racism but also its present manifestations. Reality is sometimes uncomfortable.
That’s where good teaching comes in. Good teaching means taking the students’ age into account. It also means being supportive of students who may feel uncomfortable or guilty about certain events in American history.
I always tell students: “You are not responsible for what happened in the past. You are responsible to decide what you plan to do in the present and the future.”
Mating season in the animal kingdom can be dramatic, and sometimes violent. As an example, take deer clashing their antlers during the rut – nostrils flaring, hooves hammering the ground, grass flying everywhere, and that eerie silence before the thunderous collision. The winning buck gets access to the harem, while the loser must find other females to fight for.
Birds also need to compete for their mates, which often involves fiercely defending a territory. But most birds don’t sport impressive weapons; we know them better for their colors, dances and songs. As evolutionary biologists primarily interested in birds and weapons, respectively, we couldn’t help but wonder: Why do most birds lack their own version of antlers? The answer, which we present in a recent study, likely lies in a trade-off between flying and fighting.
Arctic terns fly more than 40,000 miles each year, the longest migration in the animal kingdom. Their long, pointed wings – in scientific terms, a high hand-wing index – and forked tails make them fast, maneuverable flyers.
If you fly a lot, like an airline that operates 4,500 daily flights or a swift that flies 10 months out of every year, every reduced ounce counts. And consequences are harsher for the swift. Animals can’t buy energy in the form of fuel – they have to find food and consume it, which itself requires energy.
On the other hand, if you are a rooster that only barely flies, you might be able to afford a bit of extra weight in the form of a weapon.
In other words, given the cost of flying, it makes sense that birds should be able to afford weapons only if they don’t depend too much on flight. This trade-off is supported by mathematical flight models and measurements of the cost of flight in real birds, which show that carrying avian weapons such as leg or wing spurs in flight costs more “fuel” the more a bird flies and the lighter the rest of its body is.
Avian spurs
To be sure, some birds do have weapons specialized for fighting – just not very many species. And the weapons that birds do carry aren’t as big, heavy or flashy as in other animals. Rooster spurs, a classic example, are about as antlerlike as bird weapons get.
About 170 species – less than 2% of all existing avian species – possess spurs on their legs or wings. Spurred legs are only found on landfowl – birds that mostly feed on the ground – including turkeys, pheasants, peacocks and many of their relatives.
Two roosters fight for territory in Kauai, Hawaii, using their leg spurs to strike each other.
For the purpose of testing the fight-or-flight idea, it’s good news that some species carry weapons. This allows us to analyze our expectation that spurs should be found more often in species that depend less on flight than on those that fly frequently.
Masked lapwings have yellow spurs on the carpal joints of their wings.
Luckily, we were able to draw on a global data set of the hand-wing index – a metric of wing shape that scientists use to quantify how well various bird species are adapted for flight and hence, presumably, how much they depend on it. This information was recently made available for every living bird species.
Our findings showed clear connections across bird species between the presence of spurs and flight behavior. On average, species that depend more on flight have fewer or no spurs. Among species that do have spurs, longer spurs tend to appear in larger-sized species.
Using evolutionary models, we also looked back at the historical process that led to this current fight-or-flight situation. We found that species that depended more on flight were more likely to lose spurs over time than species that flew only occasionally. In other words, the absence of spurs on most birds today is likely the result of species that were frequent flyers losing spurs, not occasional flyers gaining them.
Many bird species rely on some combination of plumage, songs and dances to attract mates rather than fighting.
[Over 150,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletters to understand the world.Sign up today.]
We shouldn’t expect these cases to be the rule, though. That’s because claws and bills are essential for other tasks like foraging, feeding, thermoregulating, preening and anchoring. In contrast, spurs’ and antlers’ only function is to fight. Using claws and bills in combat can mean compromising other essential functions. For example, in 2017, Chinese engineers designed a titanium alloy bill for a captive crane that broke its bill during a fight and consequently lost the ability to feed without human help.
Competition for space at feeders doesn’t usually involve actual combat.
If most birds can neither bear spurs because they compromise flight nor risk features such as their bills because they are essential for other tasks, the solution may be to avoid physical combat as much as possible. Indeed, many birds defend territories primarily by singing or showing off ornaments. Flight preventing the evolution of weapons may thus help explain the striking colors, dances and songs that we find across birds.
The next time you’re outdoors and hear two birds screaming their lungs out at each other instead of fighting, remember that peace might be the only option evolution gave them.
This article has been updated to clarify that deer have antlers, not horns.