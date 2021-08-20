Kevin McCarthy called out by Morning Joe for remaining silent on Mo Brooks' 'domestic terrorist' comments
(Screenshot via Kevin McCarthy/YouTube)

ON MSNBC Friday Morning, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for remaining silent over comments made by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) where he expressed sympathy with a North Carolina man who threatened to blow up the Capitol on Thursday.

Noting that Brooks issued a statement which read in part, "Although this terrorist's motivation is not yet publicly known, and generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society. The way to stop Socialism's march is for patriotic Americans to fight back in the 2022 and 2024 elections. I strongly encourage patriotic Americans to do exactly that more so than ever before," host Scarborough expressed disgust with the GOP leadership for not condemning Brooks' comments.

"It's remarkable that the leader of the Republicans in the House hasn't condemned a fellow member who actually was praising a domestic terrorist, a potential domestic terrorist, " the MSNBC host began.

"This is the sort of rhetoric, this is the sort of language that we saw leading into January the 6th," he continued. "We saw the results of that. and this is -- this is so simple to condemn. You have someone who's a domestic terrorist says he has a bomb by the Library of Congress, right across the street from the Capitol and you have a member of Congress praising him. It's un-American. and I just wonder what republicans would say of Democrats if Democrats were praising domestic terrorists that were calling for an insurrection against the United States government?"

"The threat from domestic terrorists is real -- it remains with us," he later continued. "Not only that but you have Republican members of Congress, elected Republicans, actually voicing for support for somebody who says he has a bomb and says he is going to start the revolution and going to blow up the Library of Congress or Congress itself, and yet no condemnation from Kevin McCarthy."

Watch below:


MSNBC 08 20 2021 06 13 06 youtu.be

