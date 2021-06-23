Republican leader nailed after freakout over a fake IRS poster actually made by an activist

One point is that Milley mistook Gaetz for a Green Beret, which he isn't. Former Republican Party staffer Tim Miller explained that Gaetz is only a Green Beret if Florida State fraternities handed it out for keg stands.

"Matt Gaetz has no respect for people that went to fight for this country, no matter what side of the partisan aisle they're on," said Miller.

He went on to say, "It wasn't just that brat, Matt Gaetz, it also was Dan Crenshaw (R-NC) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) had started this effort where they are asking for whistleblowers inside the military to report to them, not to their commander, but to these members of congress if they see any instances of 'wokism' in the military among their commanders or people at the Pentagon. I just think that that is an astonishing and horrific undermining of Gen. Milley, undermining of our military. I think if you just put this shoe on the other foot, I want you to imagine what Tom Cotton and Dan Crenshaw would say if it was Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff who were asking military members to whistleblow to them about MAGA ideology or nationalist ideology among their commanders."

He noted that the Republicans would be demanding military tribunals to attack the Democrats. He explained that if there's any ideology to be concerned about in the military, it's MAGA and Trumpism, because allies there are already talking about military coups to overthrow the government.

"There were 120 former generals and admirals that signed a letter saying that our election was fraudulent. do you remember that?" said Miller. "That was really chilling. And I think that if that is true among these high-ranking former individuals, obviously, that's happening internally. So, clearly, this is something that Milley is dealing with on both sides. As he demonstrated today, he's more than capable of doing it without Matt Gaetz rolling his eyes at him."

Another thing that Milley tried to do, as Wallace pointed out, is denounce the kind of anti-intellectualism that Republicans purport to oppose. The GOP attack is all about anti-elites from people are elites themselves. People like Josh Hawley, who attended ivy league schools.

"But their whole song book is predicated on the fact that voters are too dumb to Google any of them and these elites, these overeducated elites from some of the country's best, I don't know if you want to call them the best, but most prominent universities make anti-intellectual arguments," said Wallace. "And this whole defense of reading, of understanding Mao but not being a Communist and reading Lenin. Someone should have done that years ago and maybe we wouldn't be here today."

Miller said that the only way to pop these kinds of anti-intellectual bubbles from Republicans is to have someone like Milley pop them.

"Somebody like Gen Milley, who can say, you know, this isn't just for the fru-fru coastal elite ivies. You need to be smart about the world, learn history and read books. I think that's why that was so powerful today. If you just look at the clips that you played at the beginning of what's happening over on the other cable network, they are just leaning into these culture war battles and trying to make it seem as if our military is becoming weak or effeminate because, God forbid, women might be serving in it or gays might be serving in it or transgender soldiers can now serve in it after the Trump ban. They are going to continue to pick at that. I think it's a powerful political tool in addition to being correct to have somebody like Gen. Milley be a face of pushing back on that and saying actually, no, it's you guys who are the weak ones that aren't able to listen to these contrarian or alternate ideologies and not be able to handle that and make a decision for yourself about what's best for our military readiness and what we need to know to understand these threats coming from within the country in addition to abroad."

