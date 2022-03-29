Kevin McCarthy's phone call to Trump doesn't show up in Jan. 6 call logs

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has confirmed he spoke to Donald Trump on the phone during the Jan. 6 insurrection, but that call doesn't show up in records obtained by the House select committee.
The California Republican was among a group of GOP lawmakers whose phone records were of interest to the House select committee, but his conversation with the former president doesn't show up in call logs turned over to the panel by the House select committee.
1) Kevin McCarthy said he was on the phone with Trump during the Jan. 6 riot\n2) He publicly threatened phone companies not to turn call logs over to the Jan. 6 committee\n2) We now learn that McCarthy's call doesn't show up in White House records\nhttps://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/03/29/trump-white-house-logs/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/ZtKrGtN3Na— Matthew Gertz (@Matthew Gertz) 1648556080
"What I talked to President Trump about, I was the first person to contact him when the riot was going on," McCarthy told Fox News in April 2021. "He didn't see it. What he ended the call was saying — telling me, he'll put something out to make sure to stop this, and that's what he did, he put a video out later."
However, the White House call logs turned over by the National Archives show a seven-hour, 37-minute gap that covers the entire period the Capitol riot was going on, so that call between Trump and McCarthy isn't included.
McCarthy issued a threatening statement in August to telecommunications companies that complied with the committee's request for lawmakers' phone records, warning that a future GOP congressional majority would "not forget" their actions.