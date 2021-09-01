‘Brazen intimidation’: Nicolle Wallace serves up brutal fact-check of GOP’s Jan. 6 cover-up

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace drew upon her experience as a top former GOP communications strategist when analyzing the latest GOP responses to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
Prior to her career in journalism, Wallace served as White House communications director during the George W. Bush administration.
"Checkmated by Speaker Pelosi on the formation of a select committee to investigate the January 6th insurrection, Kevin McCarthy is now going the 'Goodfellas' route of brazen intimidation to block investigators from obtaining the phone records of Republicans who now make no effort to hide the fact that they have something to hide," Wallace said.
Wallace noted a statement put by the House GOP leader threatening that a future "Republican majority will not forget" and claiming the records retention request was illegal.
"Da-da-da. a fact check here, companies are not breaking the law by complying with a congressional request for records," Wallace noted.
"The House GOP's turn to these tactics begs the question, what are they so afraid of now? Questions swirling around a number of House Republicans and interactions with Trump on January 6th," Wallace noted.
Watch:
