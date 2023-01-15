Kevin McCarthy vows to release all Jan. 6 info 'exactly' in style of Elon Musk's 'Twitter files'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he is looking to Elon Musk's model of the so-called "Twitter files" to release all information Congress has collected about the attacks of Jan. 6, 2021.

In an interview on Sunday, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo accused Democrats of "railroading" Republicans with the Jan. 6 Committee.

"The best way to handle this is exactly the way Elon Musk [handled it]," McCarthy said. "Just put all the information out there and let people see what is truth and what is not."

"So, the best way to do that is to release the tapes," he added. "People can know for themselves instead of picking and choosing what views they want people to see."

McCarthy said that he had not personally viewed the footage from Jan. 6.

