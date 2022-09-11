'I thought he was going to unite us': Kevin McCarthy attacks Joe Biden in divisive partisan rant

In a partisan rant on Sunday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blamed President Joe Biden for failing to unify the country.

McCarthy made the remarks after Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked him to react to Biden's speech warning about the threat to democracy from MAGA Republicans.

"I thought he was going to unite us," McCarthy said. "He has divided us further. We're more divided today than we were on his inauguration day. But listen to why. Why does 75% of America believe we're in the wrong direction? Because everything costs more based upon the Democrat [sic] policies."

"You don't feel safe in the streets anymore based upon Democratic policies," the minority leader agitated. "You've got more than enough terrorists that have now come into our country on the terrorist watch list than we had on 9/11."

He added: "And this is a Democratic Party that has no plan to fix it but Republicans do for a new direction. I think we need somebody that will not attack you based upon your political beliefs but actually respect a difference of policy and unite us based on we are all Americans. That's something we should remember today [on 9/11] more than ever."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at his link.