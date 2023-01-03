Fox News host: Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakership verging on 'unmitigated disaster'

Fox News host John Roberts reacted to Rep. Kevin McCarthy's loss on the first vote for House Speaker by suggesting it was nearly an "unmitigated disaster."

Roberts made the remarks shortly after McCarthy failed to win the necessary votes to clench the speakership on Tuesday.

"The longer this goes on, the more Republicans are delayed in doing the work of the American people," the Fox News host pointed out with a laugh. "It looks like they're going to be delayed for a while."

"I mean, this is — I don't want to say this is an unmitigated disaster for Kevin McCarthy, but it's close," he added.

"It's pretty bad," Fox News host Martha MacCallum agreed.

"This is an utter unmitigated disaster," Republican strategist Karl Rove later confirmed to Roberts.

Watch the video clip below from Fox News.