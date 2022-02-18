'Absurdity': Former Pennsylvania GOP official slams Kevin McCarthy for backing Liz Cheney's defeat

On CNN Thursday, former Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), following reports he will back pro-Trump challenger Harriet Hageman to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) over her work on the House January 6 Committee.

"I want to start with this news," said anchor Erin Burnett. "Congresswoman Cheney, in terms of what she stands for and as she votes, conservative as it comes, lifelong voting Republican, her record is pristine. What's your reaction to [McCarthy] endorsing the Trump-backed opponent?"

RELATED: 'No moral core': GOP's Adam Kinzinger eviscerates Kevin McCarthy after he backs Liz Cheney's primary challenger

"In fact, Congresswoman Cheney is probably more conservative than ... Kevin McCarthy, when you look at it," said Schmidt. "I don't think there's anything that illustrates the absurdity of this litmus test that Republicans are being judged by right now. Even considered a RINO [Republican In Name Only] simply because you are telling the truth of the 2020 election and want to get to the bottom of what caused and who is behind and who participated in the insurrection of January 6th."

Watch below: