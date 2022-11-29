'Completely amoral': Liz Cheney piles pressure on Kevin McCarthy to condemn Trump's Nick Fuentes dinner

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) shamed House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for remaining silent on Donald Trump's recent association with a pair of notorious antisemites.

Trump dined with rapper Kanye West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes last week at Mar-a-Lago, drawing condemnation from Mike Pence and a number of Republican lawmakers, but Cheney called out McCarthy for so far declining to speak out against the former president.

"Hey @GOPLeader - where is your condemnation of Donald Trump for meeting with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, the pro-Putin leader of the America First Political Action Conference?" Cheney tweeted. "I know you want to be Speaker, but are you willing to be completely amoral?"



McCarthy is trying to cobble together 218 votes from the GOP caucus set to take over the majority at the start of next year, although Cheney won't be there after losing her primary race to the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, who went on to win the general election Nov. 8.

