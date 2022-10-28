McCarthy to face precarious situation as 'MAGA Caucus' in Congress pushes him: Jake Tapper

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy will face a precarious situation if Republicans win control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, CNN's Jake Tapper reported Thursday.
Acosta noted Republicans want to pursue expansive investigations against the Biden administration, and his son Biden.
Some of the loudest voices in the GOP caucus are already clamoring for impeachment, a path McCarthy has not yet gone down.
"But McCarthy is going to have to deal with this MAGA wing," Tapper noted.
"This wing of the party, the MAGA caucus, will be bigger and stronger than ever in 2023," Tapper said.
"And Kevin McCarthy will need their support to become and then to stay speaker. Hence, inviting Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to sit right behind him as he unveiled the 'commitment to America," Tapper noted. "Greene told The New York Times magazine that if McCarthy does not give her a lot of power and leeway, the Republican base is, "going to be very unhappy about it. I think that’s the best way to read that. And that’s not in any way a threat at all. I just think that’s reality.'"
"This is no small issue because how Kevin McCarthy handles extremism in his ranks could impact success in his speakership," Tapper explained. "A the end of the day, McCarthy is going to be walking a precarious tightrope. He will be challenged constantly to choose between delivering on a conservative agenda or supporting the wild lies and conspiracy theories of the movement that Donald Trump unleashed."
