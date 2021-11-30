'He's afraid to lead': CNN's Gloria Borger delivers scathing indictment of Kevin McCarthy
YouTube/screen grab

CNN's Gloria Borger on Tuesday delivered a scathing indictment of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as he remains silent as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashes out at fellow Republicans.

Greene this week has started a feud with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has responded by calling Greene "crazy" and a "liar."

Specifically, Borger said that McCarthy was terrified of losing his position as GOP leader if he crossed too many of former President Donald Trump's allies.

"He's afraid," she said. "He's afraid to lead because, if he leads the way he knows he should... it leads him away from Donald Trump. These are people who are joined at the hip with Donald Trump."

Borger went on to say that, even though Democrats have their own internal feuds, they're not of the same nature as Republican feuds.

"Democrats fight over child care," she said. "They're not calling each other names."

Politico reporter Laura Barrón-López shared Borger's view that McCarthy isn't leading.

"Members like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, who either throw out Islamophobic comments, lies about election fraud, you know, you name it, and they are not held accountable by minority leader McCarthy," she said. "So that's what this is about. And it's a pattern that is repeating and McCarthy still has yet to forcefully weigh in on this latest episode."

