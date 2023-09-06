Matt Gaetz dials up the pressure on Kevin McCarthy for a Biden impeachment
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Tuesday dialed up pressure on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) to initiate impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden.

In a social media post, the far-right lawmaker referenced concessions he extracted from McCarthy in Jan. 2023, during his grueling effort to win the speakership.

Gaetz at the time bragged that the deal he and fellow Freedom Caucus members worked out with McCarthy would leave the speaker in a political “straitjacket.”

On Tuesday, he suggested it was time to cash in.

“I worked very hard in January to develop a toolkit for House Republicans to use in a productive and positive way. I don’t believe we’ve used those tools as effectively as we should have. We’ve got to seize the initiative. That means forcing votes on impeachment,” Gaetz said in a the post.

“And if @SpeakerMcCarthy stands in our way, he may not have the job long. Let’s hope he works with us, not against us.”

