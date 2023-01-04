Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), whose efforts have led to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) losing three votes for the Speakership in a single day, took a victory lap on Monday night by taking the opportunity to further rub salt in the California Republican's wounds.
Writing on Twitter, Gaetz suggested that McCarthy is now unlawfully keeping his belongings in the office reserved for the House Speaker before he had ever been elected to the position.
In fact, Gaetz even went so far as to send a letter to Architect of the Capitol, J. Brett Blanton, to question him about the legality of McCarthy occupying the Speaker's office.
"What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office?" Gaetz asked Blanton. "How long will he remain there before is considered a squatter?"
READ MORE: Trump's meddling in GOP primaries may have cost McCarthy his shot at being Speaker: Maggie Haberman
Gaetz concluded his letter by arguing that McCarthy "can no longer be considered Speaker-Designate following today's balloting."
Read the full letter below.
\u201cThe Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy. \n\nKevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today. \n\nI\u2019m demanding answers from the Architect of the Capitol.\u201d— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@Rep. Matt Gaetz) 1672800068