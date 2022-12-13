Trump attorneys implicated in multi-state 'plot' to copy voting machine data

Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and special counsel Jack Smith have been asked to investigate attorneys for former President Donald Trump for a possible multi-state "plot" to copy voting machine data.

In a letter on Monday, over a dozen election experts told members of the DOJ that attorneys for Trump may have taken actions that "constitute federal crimes and be relevant to investigations into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election."

"Specifically, we are writing regarding the multi-state plan, directed and funded by attorneys for Donald Trump—including Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and Jesse Binnall—to access voting systems and obtain and distribute copies of voting system software unlawfully," the letter said.

The group of experts included attorney Ron Fein of Free Speech For People.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that someone working for Powell was caught on surveillance video copying a trove of election data in Coffee County, Georgia, on Jan. 7, 2021.

"The Coffee County breach was just one element of a coordinated plan to access and copy voting system software from multiple states, multiple jurisdictions, and different voting system vendors, by lawyers acting on behalf of the Trump campaign, possibly constituting federal crimes," the election experts wrote.

The group added: "Because this plot was orchestrated by individuals currently under investigation for their attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, it is possible that the coordinated effort to obtain voting system software was also part of an ongoing conspiracy to overturn elections."

Read the full letter here.