Kevin McCarthy faces furious backlash after 'disgusting' joke about assaulting Nancy Pelosi
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) came under withering criticism on Saturday night after it was reported that he joked about hitting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to a group of Republicans.

According to the Washington Post's Michael Scherer, the senior Republican was gifted with an oversized gavel with "Fire Pelsoi" embossed on it at a GOP fundraising dinner in Tennessee and then proceeded to tell the crowd that he looks forward to the day when she hands him the speaker's gavel before joking, "It will be hard not to hit her with it but I will bang it down."

With just over six months past since the Capitol riot where pro-Trump insurrectionists attempted to track down Pelosi, claiming they were going to put her on trial and then hang her, critics of McCarthy trashed him for his "disgusting" attempt at a joke.

