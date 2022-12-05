Right-wing influencers defend Kevin McCarthy against GOP insurgency ahead of House vote
Congressman Kevin McCarthy. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

Some key right-wing influencers are rallying behind Kevin McCarthy's ___ bid for speaker of the House.

The California Republican has been cultivating relationships with the extreme right for years, which is paying off now that some hardline conservative lawmakers are challenging his leadership bid over the incoming Republican majority, reported Axios.

Five House Republicans -- Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Bob Good (R-VA), Ralph Norman (R-NC) and Matt Rosendale (R-MT) -- have indicated they will oppose McCarthy as speaker, but he's getting some assistance from radio host Mark Levin, influencer Mike Cernovich and Breitbart's Matt Boyle.

Levin called McCarthy's opponents "saboteurs," while Breitbart warned of a "doomsday scenario" if he wasn't elected speaker, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Human Events publisher Will Chamberlain also threw their support behind his leadership bid.

McCarthy can't be elected speaker if all five remain opposed, and both of his most viable challengers -- Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and House minority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) -- have publicly supported his candidacy.

SmartNews