'Stupid' GOP 'has no one but themselves to blame' for lack of Trump supporters on Jan. 6 committee: reporter
Speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman explained that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has no one to blame but himself for the GOP's inability to fight back against the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

McCarthy, along with several other Republicans, have complained that there's no way to have their own say about the evidence being presented in public hearings. Sherman recalled that McCarthy had the chance to have his members on the committee, but he refused. He appointed Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN) along with three others. Speaker Pelosi vetoed Jordan and Banks but not the other three. McCarthy claimed it was all or nothing and walked away from the committee.

"This was nobody's decision besides Kevin McCarthy's, so it's not like Republicans were shut out of the room," said Sherman. "Republicans could have taken a role on this committee. they could have had a bipartisan commission. They could have had any number of involvements in this process, but they chose not to. It's important to remember that, chose. Conscious decision."

He went on to say that only time will tell about whether it was the right decision, but that he would argue "it was stupid from every point of view, the Republicans' point of view, the Democrats' point of view, history's point of view. They have no one but themselves to blame that they are not in the room. So, the argument that this is a one-party hearing, A. it's not. B. it's not. I mean, they chose to take themselves out of the arena, which is their decision."

"I mean, what was Pelosi supposed to do at that point? Oh, well, if Kevin McCarthy's not going to put his people on, we're going to fold our tents and go on. Idiotic, stupid criticism. Not sure where it's going and it doesn't really deserve any real debate at this point, and the leadership doesn't like when people say that, but it's just the reality."

