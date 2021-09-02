Prosecution of Kevin McCarthy ‘increasingly plausible’ after bombshell new report: former federal prosecutor

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is among the group of GOP lawmakers whose communications records are being scrutinized by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

On Thursday, CNN reported that McCarthy was on the list.

On Tuesday, McCarthy threatened telecommunication companies that cooperated with Congress.

The new revelation could make it more likely that McCarthy will be prosecuted under the Victim and Witness Protection Act of 1982.

The law "forbids anyone from corruptly, or by threats of force or by any threatening communication, influencing, obstructing, or impeding any pending proceeding before a department or agency of the United States, or Congress."

Former federal prosecutor Ken White, who offers legal analysis from the popular @Popehat account on Twitter, noted how McCarthy's inclusion on the list could change perceptions of McCarthy's "corrupt intent."

"'If you comply with an investigation request and turn over MY records to a Congressional committee then next Congress will punish you' sounds even more like corrupt intent under 18 USC 1505. Still not a sure thing but increasingly plausible," White wrote.



