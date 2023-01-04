'Fake and Fraudulent!' Trump rages after fake quote goes around saying he is dumping McCarthy

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to angrily debunk a fake press statement claiming he had rescinded his endorsement of Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker in favor of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

"I have always supported Byron Donalds, have consistently Endorsed him for Congress and, in fact, feel that I was a primary reason he entered politics in the first place," wrote Trump. "He is a young man with a great future! With that all being said, the story and statement that was just put out that I endorsed Byron for Speaker of the House is Fake and Fraudulent. He will have his day, and it will be a big one, but not now!"

Donalds was put up as an alternative candidate for Speaker today, after many of the defectors voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) the previous day. The original fake Trump statement was an image circulated on Twitter with his "Save America" masthead, which he used to release statements prior to Truth Social being set up, and which he still uses on occasion.

"I have been monitoring the vote at the House from the beautiful Mar-a-Lago, and I am very disappointed," said the fake Trump statement. "Kevin and I spoke last night, and he made certain promises that he has not kept. Very, very sad. Many are now saying Kevin is part of the problem! Enough is Enough, Kevin! The Swamp needs to be drained, and it seems we need new Leadership. House members should now rally behind Byron Donalds, who will be sure to push the MAGA agenda. Get it done!"

This comes after Trump reasserted his endorsement for McCarthy this morning, after a brief interaction with a reporter last night in which he appeared to be noncomittal about McCarthy's Speakership.

It also comes as the anti-McCarthy Republican defectors appear to be unswayed by the former president's pleas. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), one of the defectors, even saying on the House floor, "The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you do not have the votes, and it's time to withdraw!"