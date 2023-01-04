Boebert calls out Trump on the House floor: You need to tell McCarthy to withdraw

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) openly defied former President Donald Trump during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives in which she refused to give in to his demands to back Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for Speaker of the House.

During her speech, Boebert acknowledged that McCarthy gave into many of her and her allies' demands for rule changes -- but then said McCarthy was not a "true leader" because he didn't come up with the rule changes first.

Boebert then slammed the "campaign smear" tactics being used against anti-McCarthy Republicans, including "having my favorite president call us and tell us to knock this off."

Boebert then took aim directly at Trump.

"I think it actually needs to be reversed," Boebert said. "The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you do not have the votes, and it's time to withdraw!"

Boebert then yielded her time to a chorus of boos.

McCarthy so far has lost four consecutive votes for House Speaker, and so far there sign of the party resolving the impasse.

