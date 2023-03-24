Kevin McCarthy slammed by hometown paper for 'lending cover' to 'bellowing' Trump

In an op-ed for the Fresno Bee this Friday, the paper's Editorial Board pointed out that GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is taking direct aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his investigation into Donald Trump's hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, accusing him of being "soft on crime" while wasting much-needed resources on going after the former president.

According to the Editorial Board, McCarthy is jumping the gun with his accusations since Bragg hasn't even filed the case yet or called any witnesses.

"In today’s court of social media, McCarthy let his opinion fly, the process and facts of the case be damned," the Board writes, and said McCarthy jumped to help Trump after the former president's "bellowing" about the case on social media.

McCarthy accused the U.S. Justice Department of being "weaponized" in the wake of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago looking for classified documents and promised to investigate.

READ MORE: DeSantis' struggles to be taken seriously ridiculed by former GOP governor

"So it is ironic that, in advance of Bragg bringing his case, both Jordan and Comer fired a pre-emptive strike at the DA," the editors comment. "On March 20 they and Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, who heads the House Administration Committee, sent a letter to Bragg asking for documentation on the Trump case and demanding he provide testimony to the various committees."

"His comments now about Bragg is another example of him lending cover to Trump. If there was ever a time for McCarthy and the GOP to move on from the former president, it is now. But does McCarthy have the courage to do just that? The answer would be no," writes the Board.