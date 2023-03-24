DeSantis' struggles to be taken seriously ridiculed by former GOP governor
Ron DeSantis (Photo via AFP)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," newly-hired contributor John Kasich (R-OH) laughed at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his most recent stumble as he appears to be in the process of establishing his credibility as a possible GOP presidential candidate.

Speaking with the "Morning Joe' co-hosts, the former GOP Ohio governor hammered some of his fellow Republicans for not backing Ukraine and for parroting Russian talking points before he was asked about the Florida governor who changed his tune on Ukraine just days ago.

"Why would Ron DeSantis puppet or just repeat Kremlin talking points by calling an invasion from a war criminal, a guy the ICC has called a war criminal, why would Ron DeSantis get on TV and say..." host Joe Scarborough started with Kasich interjecting, "I don't know, Joe."

With Scarborough continuing and noting DeSantis called the unprovoked invasion "...a border dispute," Kasich continued, "He's walked it all back," and then started laughing.

"I think he realized -- look, when you run for president you've got to have broad knowledge, except, I guess, when it came to Trump, who didn't have broad knowledge," Kasich joked. "If you're going to run for president, you better know what you think about these international issues. You better think about how you feel about a whole range of domestic issues."

"The first thing you've got to do is pass that test," he lectured. "If the media thinks you can't pass that test, you get hurt. DeSantis, I think made a mistake and he's tried to walk it back. You can make a mistake, but you can't make too many mistakes or you begin to be counted out."

