Kevin McCarthy says Trump indictment unfair because Hillary Clinton 'didn't get arrested'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) rambled about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday to deflect from former President Donald Trump's legal problems.

At a House Republican retreat near Orlando, McCarthy was asked about the possibility that Trump would be indicted over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"You guys have raised a lot of concerns about the prosecutor, but what about the actual allegations here that the former president may have falsified business records to cover for hush money payments to cover up this alleged affair with an adult film actress?" CNN's Manu Raju told McCarthy, "Do you have any concerns about that?"

McCarthy quickly pivoted to Clinton.

"Remember when the DNC and Hillary Clinton paid the law firm a million dollars and said that it was for something else, and we found out later it wasn't," the Speaker said. "And so they went through, and they got investigated. A million dollars they spent, and you know what, at the end of the day, they didn't get arrested. They got fined."

"So, I look at it from this perspective. We live in America, and it should be equal justice," he continued. "This was personal money. This wasn't trying to hide. This was seven years ago."

McCarthy insisted the reported knew in his "heart of hearts.. that you think this is just political."

"And I think that's what the rest of the country thinks, and we're kind of tired of that," he said.

Earlier this week, McCarthy opposed Trump's call for protests if an arrest occurs.

"I don't think people should protest this, no," he said. "I think President Trump, if you talked to him, he doesn't believe that either. I think the thing that you may misinterpret when President Trump talks, when someone says they can protest, he's probably referring to my tweet. Educate people about what's going on. He's not talking in a harmful way, and nobody should."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN or watch it at this link.