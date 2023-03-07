Jan. 6 footage release to Fox News proves Kevin McCarthy to be Trump's 'useful idiot': Ex-D.C. Cop

A former Washington, D.C. police officer who was beaten by rioters during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol on Tuesday blasted Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the House speaker’s decision to exclusively provide a Fox News host with more than 40,000 hours of security footage from the insurrection.



Michael Fanone’s comment came during an appearance on CNN’s The Lead With Jake Tapper in which he appeared alongside former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL).

“If there's one thing that Kevin McCarthy has proven is that he is Donald Trump's useful idiot,” said Fanone, who is currently employed by CNN as an on-air contributor.

“He proved it when he went down to Mar-a-Lago with a jar full of Starbursts and he's proving it again by essentially handing over 40,000 hours of security footage from inside the Capitol, unvetted by Capitol Police’s own admission, to a propagandist and an entertainer like Tucker Carlson.”

Fanone believes the purpose behind providing the right-wing outlet with the security footage was to downplay the reality of the attack on the Capitol.

Fanone told Tapper that McCarthy gave the video footage to Fox News “for the sole purpose of creating an alternative narrative to January 6, to best serve Donald Trump and those that would make money off of Donald Trump's grift.”

Watch video below or at this link.