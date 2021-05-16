Kevin McCarthy helped write Jan. 6 commission rules he now opposes: Democratic Congressman

In a new moment of anti-bipartisanship, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came out against the Jan. 6 Commission rules and organization structure after spending months helping write them.

Speaking to Rev. Al Sharpton on Sunday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that McCarthy has been helping work on the rules, negotiate the commission and even sent any edits or recommendations in writing. Now, out of the blue, McCarthy opposes what he helped pen.

"Well, I can tell you this, Rev., Leader McCarthy along with every other leader in Congress, was kept informed on a daily basis as to what was going on," said the Congressman. "He even made suggestions as to what we needed to do if we needed his support in the bill. We accepted his suggestions and moved on. So, I can't really understand why, at the last moment, he would say that. I'm looking forward to voting on it this week. I look forward to having strong Republican support for this commission bill."

Rev. Sharpton was confused. "You and those that work along with you had consistent contact throughout the process with Mr. McCarthy. He even made recommendations, and now he's coming with a totally opposite point of view, point of contention even after he participated all the way through this process?"

Rep. Thompson agreed with the assessment, noting he didn't quite understand it.

