California man pleads guilty to breaking into Capitol wearing US flag cape with his brother
Department of Justice

A pair of brothers from California pleaded guilty to different charges in connection with their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kevin and Sean Cordon entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges Friday during a virtual federal court hearing after they were recorded on video and charged with breaking into the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers certified Joe Biden's election win over Donald Trump, reported NBC's Scott MacFarlane.



"We're standing up and we're taking our country back," Kevin Cordon told a Finnish reporter during the riot. "This is just the beginning."

Kevin Cordon, who wore an American flag as a cape, pleaded guilty to entering or remaining on restricted grounds by climbing through a broken window at the Capitol and entering the crypt area.

His older brother Sean Cordon, who wore a gas mask, pleaded guilty to unlawful picketing and parading, which carries a possible six-month prison term.

Kevin Cordon faces up to a year in prison for his offense.

SmartNews