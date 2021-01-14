Trump supporter who brought Confederate flag into Capitol arrested in Delaware
Trump supporter holds a Confederate flag outside the Senate Chamber. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

A man who was photographed last week inside the U.S. Capitol holding a Confederate Flag has been arrested in Delaware, the New York Times is reporting.

Kevin Seefried was arrested after being wanted by the FBI, which circulated images of him in a campaign to have the public help identify those who breached the Capitol.



"The F.B.I. had received more than 126,000 photographic and video tips as of earlier this week, as agents also scrubbed airline passenger manifests and video of air travelers to and from Washington to find potential suspects," the Times reports. "The top federal prosecutor in Washington said this week that he expected the number of people charged with crimes tied to the Capitol riot to rise into the hundreds."

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MI), who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, told USA Today after the riot that he was stunned to see the Confederate flag in the U.S. Capitol

"It's hard for Donald Trump and his kind to pretend that they don't see race or that they're not racist when the symbol of the people you have invited here is the Confederate battle flag or the Trump 2020 flag," he said. "For a lot of us, they're synonymous."