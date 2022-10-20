Kevin Spacey found 'not liable' by Manhattan jury in Anthony Rapp battery lawsuit
US actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey in London on July 14, 2022 to appear in court over four counts of sexual assault(AFP)

After deliberating for less than 90 minutes, a federal jury in Manhatten has found that Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp when he was fourteen.

"Deliberations began in midafternoon after a lawyer for Rapp, Richard Steigman, urged jurors to make Spacey pay for trying to make a sexual advance on Rapp in Spacey’s Manhattan apartment in 1986 after a party. He accused Spacey of lying on the witness stand," the Associated Press reported. "Jennifer Keller, a lawyer for Spacey, told jurors that Rapp made up the encounter and said they should reject Rapp’s claims."

Rapp was seeking $40 million in damages.

"Rapp’s claims, and those of others, abruptly interrupted what had been a soaring career for the two-time Academy Award winning actor, who lost his job on the Netflix series 'House of Cards' and saw other opportunities dry up," the AP reported. "Rapp is a regular on TV’s 'Star Trek: Discovery' and was part of the original Broadway cast of 'Rent.'"

The trial lasted three weeks, with both men testifying.

NBC News reported, "Rapp appeared stoic as the verdict was read by the court. Spacey could be seen hugging one of his lawyers."

