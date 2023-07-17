Elton John takes the stand to give information at Kevin Spacey's assault trial
Elton John (AFP)

Legendary singer-songwriter Elton John took the stand on Monday, along with his husband David Furnish, to give details at the London sexual assault trial of actor Kevin Spacey, reported The Daily Beast.

The pair conferenced in from Monaco to the trial, where Spacey stands accused of 12 charges of assaulting four men in the United Kingdom over a span of 12 years starting in 2001.

"John was asked about Spacey’s attendance at a charity gala ball held at the singer’s home in Windsor for almost 20 years after one of the complainants said Spacey assaulted him as he was driving the actor to the gala in 2004 or 2005," reported Dan Ladden-Hall. According to the report, John told the court that he recalled Spacey went to stay at his home after one of the events — but that “I can’t remember him coming down after that.” John added that he didn't recognize one of the complainants outside a London theater, but that he wouldn't expect to because he was in a "mad rush" to return to his car after the event.

Spacey has denied accusations of "aggressive" sexual behavior and has called the charges against him "weak."

Prosecutors have argued that he has a pattern as a "sexual bully." One accuser said he kissed his neck and told him to "be cool." A police interview of one other accuser alleged that at an event in London, Spacey, disheveled and reeking of alcohol, grabbed his crotch "like a cobra." Another accuser said Spacey assaulted him while they were traveling in a car and it made him "almost [drive] off the road."

Spacey has also been accused of sexual misconduct in the United States. However, he was held not liable in a 2022 lawsuit that accused him of molesting actor Anthony Rapp as a teenager.

