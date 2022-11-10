KFC apologizes after urging German customers to commemorate Nazi pogrom with cheesy chicken

KFC has apologized to its customers in Germany after the company sent out a message asking people to commemorate "Kristallnacht" -- the 1938 campaign by the Nazis that left more than 90 people dead and destroyed Jewish-owned businesses and places of worship in the country, the BBC reports.

KFC blamed the message on "an error in our system."

The initial message that went out on Wednesday read, "Its memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!"

About an hour later, the company sent out an apology.

As the BBC points out, Germany marks the Nov. 9 anniversary of Kristallnacht with numerous memorial events and discussions meant to acknowledge the event took place and how it preceded the Holocaust leading to the murder of 6 million Jews.

The fast food chain said the "automated push notification" was "linked to calendars that include national observances."

"We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all," the company said.

