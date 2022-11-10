‘Enough is enough:’ GOP pollster Frank Luntz says voters just told Donald Trump to 'go away'
MSNBC

Republican pollster Frank Luntz analyzed the results of Tuesday's midterm elections to determine the message voters had sent.

The conditions were ripe for the GOP to take back majorities in both the House and Senate, but each remains in play for Democrats, and Luntz told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that voters are sick of the "chaos" that Donald Trump introduced to U.S. politics.

"My take is that voters want common sense and they want responsible government, and that's not ideological, that's not political -- that's simply getting the job done," Luntz said. "They're looking for results, they're looking for solutions, they're not looking for the kind of politics we've had over the last six years, and you see Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, those are all the three key states for 2024, but I still want to look backward."

"The people I talked to over the last 24 hours have essentially said enough Donald Trump, enough of this chaos, enough of the yelling and screaming," he added. "They look at the U.S. Senate and they're mad at the former president. They think he supported the wrong candidates. His endorsement still matters within the GOP, but they're frustrated because they think he is supporting candidates that are simply unelectable, and we have seen this across the country. I don't think that Arizona ends up coming for the Republicans, I think the Democrats have enough of a lead. Another Trump-endorsed candidate has failed. If Ron DeSantis is the big winner among Republicans because of how he governed in Florida, then Donald Trump, at least to people who I talked to, they're all telling me enough is enough. Mr. President, it's time to go away."

