Kidnappings of women, children spiking in Haiti where a US nurse, daughter remain captive
Traveling on the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, even in an armored vehicle can be a nerve-wracking adventure as unprecedented kidnappings and gang violence hold the country hostage. - Jacqueline Charles/Miami Herald/TNS

As a kidnapped American nurse and her child marked their 11th day in captivity in Haiti on Monday, the United Nations’ leading child-welfare agency says it is seeing an alarming spike in the abductions of women and children in the Caribbean nation. Nearly 300 cases have been reported in the first six months of this year, UNICEF said. The number is close to the total documented in 2022 and is close to three times more than what was recorded in 2021. In Haiti, most kidnappings are at the hands of armed gangs, whose warfare has worsened since the 2021 assassination of the country’s president, Jov...