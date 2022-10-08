‘Killer clown’ seeks ‘clown sighting file’ ahead of Florida trial

Ahead of an Oct. 21 murder trail, attorneys represented accused "killer clown" Sheila Keen-Warren are demanding more evidence from the state of Florida.

The lawyers allege that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office opened a "clown sighting file" after Marlene Warren was fatally shot by someone in a clown costume, WPBF reported Friday.

Warren was killed in 1990.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paige McCann said during a September 2017 press conference that the killer was dressed as a clown, Court TV reported.

“Marlene answered the front door and the clown had two balloons, as well as a bouquet of flowers, and went to hand Marlene those items,” McCann said.

The victim had been eating breakfast with her grown son and his friends and reportedly said, "how nice."

“It was at that time that the clown pulled out a gun and shot Marlene in the face,” McCann said.

The clown reportedly "calmly" walked back to their car and left.

In Friday's motion, defense attorney Greg Rosenfeld said McCann, "testified in depositions she’d never seen the [clown sighting file] and had never looked into it to see if it even existed."